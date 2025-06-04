$41.640.02
Mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students: bill passed as a basis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

The Rada has passed a bill that provides for mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students. Educational institutions must ensure the training is completed.

Mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students: bill passed as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law providing for the establishment of mandatory military training for medical and pharmaceutical students. This is reported by UNN with reference to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and card of the draft law №13276.

Details

№13276 - regarding the military training of Ukrainian citizens under the program of training reserve officers of the medical service. Adopted as a basis (262)

 - Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, military training under the program of training reserve officers of the medical service is compulsory for citizens of Ukraine who are receiving higher education in medical and pharmaceutical specialties, are fit for military service for health reasons and have passed professional and psychological selection.

Educational institutions, regardless of ownership, are obliged to ensure that students receiving higher education in medical and pharmaceutical specialties undergo military training.

Let us remind you

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have developed changes to the basic general military training (BGMT) program, which will reduce the burden on servicemen fit for service in support units, security units, territorial recruitment and social support centers, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications and security units.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarHealth
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
