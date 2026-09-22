Macron called the situation in Gaza "a spectacle that shames us all"

French President Emmanuel Macron called the situation in the Gaza Strip "a spectacle that shames us all" and urged the international community not to remain inactive. He said this during a speech at the UN General Assembly, LRT reports citing BNS, writes UNN.

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Macron questioned the authority of the international community amid the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

What is our authority worth if we remain inactive in the Gaza Strip? Some say that peace has been achieved, but this has not increased the delivery of humanitarian aid. This is a spectacle that shames us all – the French president said.

The French leader also called on states to return to upholding international law and the principles of the UN system.

We are faced with a very simple question: do we want to live in this state of nature, returning to a kind of law of the jungle, or in a civilized international society – Macron emphasized.

Israel struck a house in Gaza; a family with two children was killed