Luxury world scandal: Hermès heir sues Bernard Arnault and LVMH for 14 billion euro in lost shares

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 3718 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 9084 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 12752 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 13187 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 18299 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 20439 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22971 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28863 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36472 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30240 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 14818 views
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 9320 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 23715 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war12:35 PM • 11377 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 15722 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 12729 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and howDecember 3, 11:34 AM • 23943 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 45286 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 48335 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 57434 views
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 57338 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 59632 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 114492 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 88174 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 103904 views
Luxury world scandal: Hermès heir sues Bernard Arnault and LVMH for 14 billion euro in lost shares

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Hermès heir Nicolas Puech has sued LVMH and Bernard Arnault. He is demanding the return of 14 billion euros worth of Hermès shares, which were sold without his knowledge.

Luxury world scandal: Hermès heir sues Bernard Arnault and LVMH for 14 billion euro in lost shares
Photo: Bloomberg

The heir to the famous French house Hermès, Nicolas Puech, has sued the LVMH conglomerate and its billionaire CEO Bernard Arnault. The purpose of the lawsuit is to recover shares of the Birkin handbag manufacturer worth about 14 billion euros, which, he claims, were sold without his knowledge. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Puech, a fifth-generation heir, claims that his former asset manager, the now deceased Eric Freymond, sold his approximately six million Hermès shares to Arnault during the latter's attempt to acquire a competitor. A civil lawsuit against Freymond, LVMH, and Arnault was filed in May.

L'Oreal invests in Chinese skincare brand Lan, strengthening its market position17.11.25, 17:02 • 2932 views

This legal development adds a new twist to a saga that has been going on for 15 years, ever since Arnault secretly acquired a stake in Hermès. Although the descendants who control Hermès successfully fended off the unwanted takeover at the time, the fate of Puech's shares was never clarified.

Puech also initiated a parallel criminal case, asking the police to determine who is responsible for the loss of his assets, and demands to suspend civil proceedings during the criminal investigation. The French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné reported that judges are expected to question Arnault as part of this criminal case.

Armani prepares to announce new board of directors after founder's death: fashion empire undergoes management reboot27.11.25, 20:04 • 3206 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Brand
Bloomberg L.P.