Belarusian dictator Alyaksandr Lukashenka said that the Oreshnik missile system will arrive in Belarus any day now and will be deployed closer to Smolensk, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lukashenko, the Oreshnik will arrive in Belarus any day now. According to him, it is planned to be deployed closer to Smolensk.

He also said that one Oreshnik complex would be enough to protect the whole of Belarus.

In addition, he said, nuclear weapons are primarily used for deterrence.

"Not to avoid getting wet under the nuclear 'rain', but to prevent this 'rain' from happening at all," Lukashenko said.

Recall

Belarusian dictator Lukashenko voted in the presidential election in the building of the Belarusian State University of Physical Education. When asked by journalists, he said that he had voted "for everyone.