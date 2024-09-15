Lubinets: Aggressor has difficulty releasing Ukrainian women from captivity

Lubinets said that the occupiers have difficulty releasing Ukrainian women from captivity. This is reported by My-Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets informed about the difficulties with the return of Ukrainian women from russian captivity.

According to him, they managed to return 23 women who had been in captivity, but the process of transferring them proved to be extremely difficult.

Unfortunately, for some reason, the russians are making it very difficult to give away our heroines. I cannot understand why. We still have a large number of them in captivity - said Dmytro Lubinets.

He compared this situation to the return to the issue of the return of the Mariupol defenders, which also demonstrates the serious difficulties in releasing the Ukrainian military.

