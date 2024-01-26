Loud explosion in a russian city, residents saw a large column of white smoke

Residents of the russian town of vyborg report a loud explosion, and a video with a column of white smoke is being shared on social media. This was reported by UNN with reference to russian publics.

Details

Residents of the city of vyborg in the leningrad region of russia heard a loud explosion, after which they saw a huge column of white smoke in the distance above the city. Eyewitnesses say the explosion was so powerful that the ground shook under their feet.

Local Telegram channels posted a video in which this smoke can be clearly seen.

Later, the local ministry of emergency situations reported that the alleged explosion near the electoral district was a planned work on the extraction of granite chips in one of the quarries.

