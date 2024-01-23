These attacks will continue: Yusov on explosions in Tula

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, neither confirmed nor denied the GUR's involvement in the strikes on the plant where Pantsyr-S/S1 anti-aircraft missile systems and armored vehicles are assembled in Russia, but assured that the strikes would continue. He said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

We can neither confirm nor deny this, but these strikes will continue. Of course, Kirill Budanov has said an absolutely clear strategy: the war for the aggressor state should be transferred to its territory. If we are talking about Tula, then they should probably think less about "carrots and samovars" and more about how to stop this Russian genocidal war against Ukraine - Yusov said, commenting on the GUR's involvement in the strikes on the tula.

Yusov emphasized that all the "incidents" (cotton, rumbling, unidentified flying objects) that occur on the territory of the Russian Federation happen exclusively to military facilities involved in the war against Ukraine.

"It would be strange that 'this is the game' when Russia attacks Ukraine and nothing changes for it. It is changing. And this is being felt today at greater distances and will continue to be felt," the DIU representative added.

Recall

On January 21 , it was reported about explosions near the Russian plant in Tula, where Pantsyr-S/C1 anti-aircraft missile systems and armored vehicles are assembled. The cause was attributed to unidentified UAVs that attacked the area.