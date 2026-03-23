Lithuania reports high risk of drone incidents due to war in Ukraine

Photo: LRT

A drone that crossed the state border was recorded falling in Lithuania. Against this background, Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas stated that the risk of such incidents remains high due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kaunas, as long as Russia's war against Ukraine continues, such incidents may recur.

As long as Russia's war in Ukraine continues, the likelihood of such incidents remains high he noted.

The minister emphasized that Lithuania is strengthening its air defense and surveillance system, recognizing that this remains one of the key challenges for NATO countries. He also announced his intention to visit Ukraine for consultations on innovations in the field of air defense.

Drone incident

The drone fell in the Varėna district near Lake Lavysas. According to preliminary data, it could have come from the territory of Belarus.

The military reported that the object did not pose a threat to the population. Debris, including an internal combustion engine, was found at the scene, but no explosives were detected. The police, rescuers, and the Lithuanian Armed Forces were involved in the work. The incident was not recorded by radars.

Investigation and previous cases

An investigation into the circumstances of the event is underway in Lithuania.

The investigation will assess and establish all circumstances – all versions are being investigated Kaunas stated.

Previously, cases have been recorded in the country where Russian drones accidentally entered Lithuanian territory while flying towards Ukraine after being affected by electronic warfare equipment.

An unknown drone, likely from Belarus, flew into Lithuania and exploded - Media