An unknown drone, likely from Belarus, flew into Lithuania and exploded - Media

$43.820.1450.680.17
ukenru
07:55 PM • 2142 views
SBU managed to eliminate a Russian agent network operating through religious communities and prevent assassination attempts - Zelenskyy
05:52 PM • 9440 views
There is no diesel fuel shortage in Ukraine and none is expected - expert
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 13930 views
Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?
Exclusive
04:01 PM • 14771 views
De-escalation in the Middle East - will gasoline become cheaper in Ukraine?
03:57 PM • 14948 views
Russia plans to deploy four UAV control stations in Belarus, as well as in the occupied territories of Ukraine - President
March 23, 02:34 PM • 13934 views
Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to restrict military personnel's access to gambling
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 24630 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 09:58 AM • 40757 views
Commission for selecting the head of the State Customs Service will check Suvorov's integrity, taking into account data on his property and professional activities
March 23, 09:48 AM • 32638 views
Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers
March 23, 09:16 AM • 55486 views
Benefits for large families in 2026 - what is provided by law and how to apply for them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
0.5m/s
65%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex clinic's revenues and reputation have declined, and its image is being restored through PR featuring a doctor with a criminal casePhotoMarch 23, 11:05 AM • 35578 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 31850 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 18694 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple ways03:00 PM • 17569 views
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhoto06:21 PM • 9562 views
Publications
What ginger treats: health benefits and how to consume it properlyPhoto06:21 PM • 9734 views
How to disable ads on your phone: simple ways03:00 PM • 17654 views
Odesa's private medicine "under investigation" due to corruption schemes and patient deathsMarch 23, 02:11 PM • 18773 views
Double taxation in Ukrainian style: how the state complicates the work of businesses in international markets
Exclusive
March 23, 01:02 PM • 24637 views
Effective Day Planning: Simple Ways to Organize Your TimePhotoMarch 23, 11:17 AM • 31930 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Bloggers
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Yuliia Verba's Instagram blocked again - main account with 3 million followers disappearedPhoto06:36 PM • 4986 views
Chef Hector Jimenez-Bravo announced the death of his dog ChocoPhotoMarch 23, 02:50 PM • 8868 views
Nicholas Brendon, star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," has diedMarch 21, 01:45 PM • 61957 views
Top 4 melodramas with a tearful ending that everyone should watchMarch 21, 02:47 AM • 63053 views
Olga Kharlan and Luigi Samele revealed the gender of their unborn childVideoMarch 20, 05:17 PM • 61033 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Lockheed C-130 Hercules

An unknown drone, likely from Belarus, flew into Lithuania and exploded - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1924 views

An unknown drone with an internal combustion engine crashed into a lake in Lithuania. Radars and border guards did not record any border violations.

An unknown drone, likely from Belarus, flew into Lithuania and exploded - Media

The arrival of an unknown drone was recorded in Lithuania. Radars did not detect it, and border guards also did not notice it. According to Major Gintautas Ciunis, spokesman for the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the drone likely came from Belarus, UNN reports with reference to LRT.

Details

On the night of Sunday to Monday, an object, presumably a drone, fell into a lake and exploded in the village of Lavysas, Varėna district. Debris is being collected at the scene, and an internal combustion engine was also found. The Lithuanian Armed Forces state that radars monitoring the sky did not detect such an object that could have flown into the country, but the investigation is expected to provide answers to these questions.

On Monday, LRT received a video recording of the incident – an explosion that occurred at night in the Varėna district. According to representatives of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, according to preliminary data, the object, possibly a drone, crossed the Lithuanian border last night and fell in the Varėna district.

At a press conference held in the evening, Major G. Ciunis, spokesman for the Lithuanian Armed Forces, stated that fragments of the object are still being collected, and the evidence will be examined.

"Today, around noon, two Lithuanian institutions – the Joint Assistance Center and the Lithuanian Armed Forces – received a report about the incident, so we are now gathered... The Lithuanian Armed Forces received a call a little after noon from a Lithuanian citizen with information that around 3 AM last night he heard an explosion <...> a sound similar to a drone. All services arrived at this location," he said.

According to the military, the drone was not detected by border guards.

"If it is confirmed that it was a drone that was not detected by air surveillance means, then this is an issue that is definitely being resolved, which will need to be regulated. However, the equipment, as it is now, sees as much as it can. What the radar sees and what it doesn't see, why it sees it or doesn't see it – this is a separate, rather delicate topic, and, of course, our enemy would also very much like to see this information, so we will not go into details. We would definitely like to see everything that flies, but the equipment does not allow everything," said the representative of the Lithuanian military.

In addition, Ciunis did not rule out that the drone could have flown in from Belarus.

"Where the object could have come from, we do not know yet. Of course, we are next to Belarus. The investigation has not yet been conducted, but this is the most likely assumption. Of course, it is from that country," Ciunis noted.

Lithuania protests Belarus over massive contraband balloon attack28.01.26, 22:55 • 4492 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Village
Technology
Belarus
Lithuania