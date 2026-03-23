An unknown drone, likely from Belarus, flew into Lithuania and exploded - Media

The arrival of an unknown drone was recorded in Lithuania. Radars did not detect it, and border guards also did not notice it. According to Major Gintautas Ciunis, spokesman for the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the drone likely came from Belarus, UNN reports with reference to LRT.

Details

On the night of Sunday to Monday, an object, presumably a drone, fell into a lake and exploded in the village of Lavysas, Varėna district. Debris is being collected at the scene, and an internal combustion engine was also found. The Lithuanian Armed Forces state that radars monitoring the sky did not detect such an object that could have flown into the country, but the investigation is expected to provide answers to these questions.

On Monday, LRT received a video recording of the incident – an explosion that occurred at night in the Varėna district. According to representatives of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, according to preliminary data, the object, possibly a drone, crossed the Lithuanian border last night and fell in the Varėna district.

At a press conference held in the evening, Major G. Ciunis, spokesman for the Lithuanian Armed Forces, stated that fragments of the object are still being collected, and the evidence will be examined.

"Today, around noon, two Lithuanian institutions – the Joint Assistance Center and the Lithuanian Armed Forces – received a report about the incident, so we are now gathered... The Lithuanian Armed Forces received a call a little after noon from a Lithuanian citizen with information that around 3 AM last night he heard an explosion <...> a sound similar to a drone. All services arrived at this location," he said.

According to the military, the drone was not detected by border guards.

"If it is confirmed that it was a drone that was not detected by air surveillance means, then this is an issue that is definitely being resolved, which will need to be regulated. However, the equipment, as it is now, sees as much as it can. What the radar sees and what it doesn't see, why it sees it or doesn't see it – this is a separate, rather delicate topic, and, of course, our enemy would also very much like to see this information, so we will not go into details. We would definitely like to see everything that flies, but the equipment does not allow everything," said the representative of the Lithuanian military.

In addition, Ciunis did not rule out that the drone could have flown in from Belarus.

"Where the object could have come from, we do not know yet. Of course, we are next to Belarus. The investigation has not yet been conducted, but this is the most likely assumption. Of course, it is from that country," Ciunis noted.

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