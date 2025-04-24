Law enforcement officers in Bosnia and Herzegovina unsuccessfully attempted to arrest the leader of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik

The arrest of pro-Russian separatist leader Milorad Dodik was prevented by the Bosnian Serb police. UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

Employees of the state security of Bosnia and Herzegovina (SIPA) tried to arrest the pro-Russian president of Bosnian Serbs Milorad Dodik, but met resistance from armed officers of Bosnian Serbs.

SIPA officers stopped trying to serve Dodik with an arrest warrant and detain him. They were met with resistance from numerous police officers of the Republika Srpska (RS), who threatened them with armed resistance. - write local media.

Local media published photographs of a large police unit of Bosnian Serbs, including long-range weapons and armored vehicles, blocking access to an administrative building in the eastern part of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

It is also indicated that no clashes between representatives of the two police forces were recorded. The authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina reported this on Thursday.

Reference

Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska in Bosnia, is being prosecuted for his separatist policies. Bosnian courts issued an arrest warrant for Dodik in March after he failed to appear for questioning.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the chairman of the People's Assembly Nenad Stevandic for encroachment on the territorial structure of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.