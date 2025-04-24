$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 30794 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86148 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 121033 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164533 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91440 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148644 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57614 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41682 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33898 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36230 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Law enforcement officers in Bosnia and Herzegovina unsuccessfully attempted to arrest the leader of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2530 views

Police in Bosnia and Herzegovina tried to arrest pro-Russian leader Milorad Dodik. The arrest was prevented by armed officers of the Bosnian Serbs.

Law enforcement officers in Bosnia and Herzegovina unsuccessfully attempted to arrest the leader of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik

The arrest of pro-Russian separatist leader Milorad Dodik was prevented by the Bosnian Serb police. UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

Employees of the state security of Bosnia and Herzegovina (SIPA) tried to arrest the pro-Russian president of Bosnian Serbs Milorad Dodik, but met resistance from armed officers of Bosnian Serbs.

SIPA officers stopped trying to serve Dodik with an arrest warrant and detain him. They were met with resistance from numerous police officers of the Republika Srpska (RS), who threatened them with armed resistance.

- write local media.

Local media published photographs of a large police unit of Bosnian Serbs, including long-range weapons and armored vehicles, blocking access to an administrative building in the eastern part of Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).

It is also indicated that no clashes between representatives of the two police forces were recorded. The authorities of Bosnia and Herzegovina reported this on Thursday.

Reference

Milorad Dodik, the president of Republika Srpska in Bosnia, is being prosecuted for his separatist policies. Bosnian courts issued an arrest warrant for Dodik in March after he failed to appear for questioning.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina issued an international arrest warrant for Milorad Dodik and the chairman of the People's Assembly Nenad Stevandic for encroachment on the territorial structure of the state. Dodik supports Putin and wants to separate the enclave.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Milorad Dodik
Republika Srpska
Bosnia and Herzegovina
