Kyiv teacher calls IDP boy a separatist: Lubinets appeals to law enforcement

A video showing a physical education teacher at a Kyiv school calling a displaced child a separatist is circulating online. Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets took the case under his personal control and also appealed to law enforcement agencies to conduct a high-quality and impartial investigation, UNN reports.

A teacher should protect a child from violence, not commit it! Appealed to law enforcement agencies for a high-quality and impartial investigation and took under his personal control the case of a Kyiv school teacher's ill-treatment of a student - Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman emphasized that the teacher's behavior, which was recorded on video, contains signs of a criminal offense - death threats, infliction of bodily harm.

And if we add to this the circumstances that aggravate the punishment - discriminatory statements - we can probably assume that the violation was committed on the grounds of hatred, and under Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the actions are defined as incitement to hatred on the basis of social origin and place of residence - He added.

Lubinets reminded that the school's management or founders are primarily responsible for school safety. Therefore, he also sent a request to the Holosiivskyi District State Administration in Kyiv to conduct an official inspection, suspend the teacher from work for these actions, and take response measures. The results must be reported to the Ombudsman's Office.

Context

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, shared a video on his Telegram channel in which a physical education teacher at Kyiv's school No. 37 calls a displaced child a separatist.

Andriushchenko calls this situation a verdict, not for the school teacher who addresses the child and insults him, but for the relevant ministries that should have been better at integrating IDPs.