Kyiv region suffered an enemy drone attack at night: debris burned grass in two districts

At night, Russian troops attacked Kyiv region with drones, destroyed targets, avoided damage to infrastructure and casualties, there were grass fires from debris, they were extinguished, Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, said on Tuesday on Facebook, UNN reports.

Once again, Kyiv region is attacked by enemy attack drones. Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to residential and critical infrastructure. There were no casualties. In two districts of the Kyiv region, grass flooring caught fire as a result of falling debris from downed targets. The fires were extinguished - Kravchenko wrote.

Operational groups continue to work to identify and record the consequences of the enemy attack.

66 "Shaheds" shot down over Ukraine at night