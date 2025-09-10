Kyiv Discussed Ukraine's Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy

In late August, the first meeting of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association and developers of the Ukrainian Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy took place in Kyiv. This strategy aims to form long-term guidelines for the industry's development until 2030 within the global WINWIN Digital Innovation Development Strategy, UNN reports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the consulting company Digital Nation (Estonia), Siim Sikkut and Sigrit Siht; advisor to the Vice Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation, head of AI in the WINWIN project office, Luukas Ilves; as well as representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Oleh Dubno, Nelly Blinova, and Sofia Klymchuk.

During the discussion, the parties outlined the key provisions of the future Strategy, current challenges for the state, business, and the scientific community, as well as possible mechanisms for integrating the Ukrainian AI sector into the global context — from harmonizing open data standards to talent development and creating joint R&D projects.

Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech, noted that it is important for Ukraine to transform the discussion about artificial intelligence into a concrete roadmap with measurable goals: from data infrastructure and digital service security to personnel training: "We support the teamwork of the state, business, and experts on a Strategy that will help Ukrainian products be competitive in global markets and at the same time responsible for the impact of technologies on society."

The AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association was established in May 2025 to unite industry leaders, develop the market, and jointly seek innovative solutions. Favbet Tech is its general partner.

Favbet Tech is a Ukrainian product IT company that develops high-load platforms for the entertainment industry with a focus on AI/ML, Big Data, and digital service security. In the summer of 2025, the company was first included in the "Top 50 IT Companies of Ukraine" ranking by DOU.