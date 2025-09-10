Kyiv Discussed Ukraine's Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy

$41.120.13
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 13623 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 14540 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 18295 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 21049 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 49064 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 70161 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 56638 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 33312 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 37556 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 41045 views
Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detainedSeptember 10, 07:52 AM • 11579 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 34286 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 33177 views
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damagedPhoto11:41 AM • 17869 views
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Lithuania
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 3986 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 74355 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 68175 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 64447 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 132948 views
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Kyiv Discussed Ukraine's Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The first meeting of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association took place in Kyiv to develop the Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy. The document outlines long-term guidelines until 2030 within the global WINWIN Digital Innovation Development Strategy.

Kyiv Discussed Ukraine's Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy

In late August, the first meeting of the AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association and developers of the Ukrainian Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy took place in Kyiv. This strategy aims to form long-term guidelines for the industry's development until 2030 within the global WINWIN Digital Innovation Development Strategy, UNN reports.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the consulting company Digital Nation (Estonia), Siim Sikkut and Sigrit Siht; advisor to the Vice Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation, head of AI in the WINWIN project office, Luukas Ilves; as well as representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Oleh Dubno, Nelly Blinova, and Sofia Klymchuk.

During the discussion, the parties outlined the key provisions of the future Strategy, current challenges for the state, business, and the scientific community, as well as possible mechanisms for integrating the Ukrainian AI sector into the global context — from harmonizing open data standards to talent development and creating joint R&D projects.

Artem Skrypnyk, CEO of Favbet Tech, noted that it is important for Ukraine to transform the discussion about artificial intelligence into a concrete roadmap with measurable goals: from data infrastructure and digital service security to personnel training: "We support the teamwork of the state, business, and experts on a Strategy that will help Ukrainian products be competitive in global markets and at the same time responsible for the impact of technologies on society."

The AI Committee of the IT Ukraine Association was established in May 2025 to unite industry leaders, develop the market, and jointly seek innovative solutions. Favbet Tech is its general partner.

Favbet Tech is a Ukrainian product IT company that develops high-load platforms for the entertainment industry with a focus on AI/ML, Big Data, and digital service security. In the summer of 2025, the company was first included in the "Top 50 IT Companies of Ukraine" ranking by DOU.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
Estonia
Ukraine
Kyiv