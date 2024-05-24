Kherson region shelling: russia damaged 11 residential buildings and a cultural institution, no casualties

In the Kherson region, 11 private houses were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. A cultural institution was also hit. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

In the Kherson region, Zolota Balka, Lvov, Osokorivka, Tyahyntsi, Inzhenerne, Ivanivka, Veletynske, Bilozerka, Antonivka, Mykilske, Novotyanka, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire over the past day.

According to the information, the russian military struck a residential area of the region's settlements. As a result, 11 private houses were damaged and a cultural institution was hit.

Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.

