Shelling of a five-story building in Kherson: 15-year-old boy suffers mine-blast trauma and light lower back wounds

Yesterday a five-storey building in Korabelny district was hit... Five people were injured as a result of the shelling, including a 15-year-old boy. He has a mine-blast injury and light wounds to his lower back. He is now in moderate condition. Two women also received explosive injuries, they were taken to the hospital in serious condition and provided with all the necessary assistance - Prokudin said.

Addendum

In Kherson region, 5 houses, a cell tower, an industrial enterprise and a car were damaged as a result of russian aggression. Two people were wounded.