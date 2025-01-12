Kherson region in the crosshairs: one person killed, wounded and destruction in 24 hours

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 15493 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138828 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122710 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130719 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131285 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 166155 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109822 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160212 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104329 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113901 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 73612 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124586 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123050 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 68437 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 82938 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138810 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 166146 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 188164 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177492 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 123050 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124586 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 141067 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132863 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150245 views
Actual
Kherson region in the crosshairs: one person killed, wounded and destruction in 24 hours

Kherson region in the crosshairs: one person killed, wounded and destruction in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38371 views

Over the past day, Russians shelled 47 settlements in Kherson region, leaving one dead and two wounded. Residential buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged.

Dozens of settlements in the Kherson region came under fire over the past day. Residential buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged. UNN writes with reference to the Kherson RMA.

Details

The attacks killed one person and injured two others.

Russians fired at the following localities: Beryslav, Tomina Balka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Osokorivka, Tomaryne, Antonivka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Burgunka, Novoraysk, Blahovishchenske, Virivka, Vesele, Veletynske, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Novotyanka, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Molodizhne, Monastyrske, Mykhaylivka, Mykolayivka, Mykilske, Olgivka, Odradokamyanka, Tyahynka, Tokarivka, Rozlyv, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Kachkarivka, Ivanivka, Lvov, Yantarne, Shlyakhove, Shyroka Balka, Zelenivka, Zolota Balka, Krasnyi Mayak, Ukrainka, Bilozerka and the city of Kherson.

Russians damaged social infrastructure and residential areas. In particular, two multi-storey buildings and eight private estates were damaged by shelling. A warehouse and several private cars were also destroyed.

Recall

Russian army dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian in Kherson region.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

