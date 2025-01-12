Kherson region in the crosshairs: one person killed, wounded and destruction in 24 hours

Dozens of settlements in the Kherson region came under fire over the past day. Residential buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged. UNN writes with reference to the Kherson RMA.



Details

The attacks killed one person and injured two others.

Russians fired at the following localities: Beryslav, Tomina Balka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Osokorivka, Tomaryne, Antonivka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Burgunka, Novoraysk, Blahovishchenske, Virivka, Vesele, Veletynske, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Novotyanka, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Molodizhne, Monastyrske, Mykhaylivka, Mykolayivka, Mykilske, Olgivka, Odradokamyanka, Tyahynka, Tokarivka, Rozlyv, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Kachkarivka, Ivanivka, Lvov, Yantarne, Shlyakhove, Shyroka Balka, Zelenivka, Zolota Balka, Krasnyi Mayak, Ukrainka, Bilozerka and the city of Kherson.

Russians damaged social infrastructure and residential areas. In particular, two multi-storey buildings and eight private estates were damaged by shelling. A warehouse and several private cars were also destroyed.

Recall

Russian army dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian in Kherson region.

