Kherson region in the crosshairs: one person killed, wounded and destruction in 24 hours
Over the past day, Russians shelled 47 settlements in Kherson region, leaving one dead and two wounded. Residential buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged.
Dozens of settlements in the Kherson region came under fire over the past day. Residential buildings, warehouses and cars were damaged. UNN writes with reference to the Kherson RMA.
The attacks killed one person and injured two others.
Russians fired at the following localities: Beryslav, Tomina Balka, Oleksandrivka, Stanislav, Osokorivka, Tomaryne, Antonivka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Burgunka, Novoraysk, Blahovishchenske, Virivka, Vesele, Veletynske, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Novotyanka, Novooleksandrivka, Poniativka, Molodizhne, Monastyrske, Mykhaylivka, Mykolayivka, Mykilske, Olgivka, Odradokamyanka, Tyahynka, Tokarivka, Rozlyv, Kozatske, Kostyrka, Kachkarivka, Ivanivka, Lvov, Yantarne, Shlyakhove, Shyroka Balka, Zelenivka, Zolota Balka, Krasnyi Mayak, Ukrainka, Bilozerka and the city of Kherson.
Russians damaged social infrastructure and residential areas. In particular, two multi-storey buildings and eight private estates were damaged by shelling. A warehouse and several private cars were also destroyed.
Russian army dropped explosives from a UAV on a civilian in Kherson region.