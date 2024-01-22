Kherson Military District shows civilian apartments destroyed by russian shelling

Today, on January 22, during another shelling of Kherson, the occupiers hit civilian buildings and destroyed several apartments. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Today, the russian army "won" several apartments and roofs in different districts of Kherson, wounded a man and frightened a sick woman - Mrochko said.

He also emphasized that during the day the occupants fired several times at the city and showed a video with the consequences of one of the attacks.

Addendum

In the Kherson region, russian occupation forces dropped explosives from a drone on a resident of Beryslav as he was riding down the street on a motorcycle. The man died from the injuries .

Recall

russian troops attacked a village in Kherson region with aircraft , hitting a residential building and a monastery.

Enemy fired 453 shells in Kherson region over the last day - OVO