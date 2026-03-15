Japan reports difficulties in sending ships to the Strait of Hormuz

Japan has stated that the possible deployment of warships to the Middle East to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz would face serious obstacles. This was announced by Takayuki Kobayashi, head of the political committee of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Takayuki Kobayashi, such a step is legally possible, but requires careful assessment due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

"While not legally excluded, given the ongoing conflict, it is something that needs to be carefully assessed." – Kobayashi said in an interview with NHK.

Security and Energy Issues

The statement came after US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Japan would join US efforts to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. This issue may be one of the topics during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's upcoming visit to Washington.

Japan is heavily dependent on oil supplies from the Middle East, but the country adheres to a pacifist constitution that limits the use of military forces abroad. Amid the war in the region, the government has already announced its intention to release 80 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to stabilize the market.

Trump hopes 'many countries' will send warships to guard the Strait of Hormuz