January 21: World Snow Day, Hug Your Puppy Day

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 77925 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109537 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138939 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136843 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175797 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171489 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282142 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178191 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167182 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105985 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 81188 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 32795 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 55465 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 39238 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 77932 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282143 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260273 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 39238 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138940 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106453 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106447 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122575 views
January 21: World Snow Day, Hug Your Puppy Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31468 views

Today, the third Sunday of January, is World Snow Day. The event is dedicated to the popularization of winter sports and was launched by the International Ski Federation in 2012.

Today, the third Sunday of January, is World Snow Day. The event is dedicated to the popularization of winter sports, and was launched by the International Ski Federation in 2012, UNN writes.

The purpose of the World Snow Day events is to engage children and families in a kind of unique, active recreation that can only be provided by participation in winter sports. For this purpose, special events are held around the world. The organizers also emphasize the need to disseminate important information about safety, physical health and environmental issues.

Since 1924,  Winter Olympics have been held. The first Winter Olympics were held in France. They included such sports as skiing (ski jumping and cross-country), speed skating, hockey, figure skating, and bobsleigh. The same year, the International Ski Federation was founded.

Today you can also celebrate Hug Your Puppy Day.

The event is dedicated to love and affection for our furry dog friends. It is a day when we appreciate the joy and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives.

Hugging puppies is believed to release oxytocin, known as the "love hormone," in both humans and dogs. This act not only strengthens the bond between humans and their pets, but also has a number of health benefits.

January 21 is also the Day of Sports (Training) Pants.

For the emergence of such a comfortable wardrobe item, we should thank the French company Le Coq Sportif. They were the first to produce special clothing for athletes in 1882. The company developed training pants later, in the 1920s.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Maximus the Confessor, who lived in the seventh century.

He devoted his entire life to the fight against heretics. For this he was exiled to Chersonesos, where he died.

On January 21, Maksym, Yevhen, Stepan, and Anastasiia celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

