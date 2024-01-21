January 21: World Snow Day, Hug Your Puppy Day

Today, the third Sunday of January, is World Snow Day. The event is dedicated to the popularization of winter sports, and was launched by the International Ski Federation in 2012, UNN writes.

The purpose of the World Snow Day events is to engage children and families in a kind of unique, active recreation that can only be provided by participation in winter sports. For this purpose, special events are held around the world. The organizers also emphasize the need to disseminate important information about safety, physical health and environmental issues.

Since 1924, Winter Olympics have been held. The first Winter Olympics were held in France. They included such sports as skiing (ski jumping and cross-country), speed skating, hockey, figure skating, and bobsleigh. The same year, the International Ski Federation was founded.

Today you can also celebrate Hug Your Puppy Day.

The event is dedicated to love and affection for our furry dog friends. It is a day when we appreciate the joy and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives.

Hugging puppies is believed to release oxytocin, known as the "love hormone," in both humans and dogs. This act not only strengthens the bond between humans and their pets, but also has a number of health benefits.

January 21 is also the Day of Sports (Training) Pants.

For the emergence of such a comfortable wardrobe item, we should thank the French company Le Coq Sportif. They were the first to produce special clothing for athletes in 1882. The company developed training pants later, in the 1920s.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of Maximus the Confessor, who lived in the seventh century.

He devoted his entire life to the fight against heretics. For this he was exiled to Chersonesos, where he died.

On January 21, Maksym, Yevhen, Stepan, and Anastasiia celebrate their name days.