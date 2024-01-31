Italy accuses ChatGPT of violating European privacy laws and lodges a claim

The Italian regulator has informed OpenAI that its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has violated the European Union's data protection rules. This was reported by UNN with reference to AР.

Italy's data protection authority, Garante, said it had notified OpenAI of a violation of EU rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation.

The supervisory authority launched an investigation into ChatGPT last year, when it temporarily banned the chatbot, which can create text, images, and sound in response to users' questions, in Italy.

Following the review, the supervisory authority concluded that the available evidence indicated violations of the EU personal data protection provisions.

OpenAI has 30 days to respond to the charges. The company said it would cooperate constructively with Italian regulators.

We believe our practices comply with the GDPR and other privacy laws, and we take additional steps to protect people's data and privacy. We want our AI to learn about the world, not individuals. We are actively working to reduce personal data when training our systems, such as ChatGPT, which also rejects requests for private or sensitive information about people - the company said in a statement.

Last year, the company announced that it had fulfilled a number of Garante's conditions to lift the ban on ChatGPTthat the watchdog imposed after disclosing some users' messages and payment information. It was also because ChatGPT did not have a system for verifying the age of users, which allowed children to receive answers from the artificial intelligence tool that did not match their age.

Garante also questioned whether OpenAI had a legitimate reason to collect the huge amounts of data used to train ChatGPT's algorithms. There were concerns that the system could sometimes generate false information about individuals.

Artificial intelligence systems are also subject to broader oversight in the EU, which is finalizing the Artificial Intelligence Act, which is set to become the world's first comprehensive set of rules for artificial intelligence. The bloc's 27 member states are expected to approve a version of the legislation on Friday.

