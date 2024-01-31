Italy accuses ChatGPT of violating European privacy laws and lodges a claim

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 67851 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117426 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122391 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164391 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165049 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267275 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176797 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166828 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148599 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237450 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100165 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 62617 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34234 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 30973 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44224 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267275 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237450 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222794 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248250 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234429 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117426 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100278 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117225 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117869 views
Actual
Italy accuses ChatGPT of violating European privacy laws and lodges a claim

Italy accuses ChatGPT of violating European privacy laws and lodges a claim

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33710 views

The Italian regulator informed OpenAI that the ChatGPT chatbot violates European privacy laws.

The Italian regulator has informed OpenAI that its artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT has violated the European Union's data protection rules. This was reported by UNN with reference to AР.

Details

Italy's data protection authority, Garante, said it had notified OpenAI of a violation of EU rules known as the General Data Protection Regulation.

The supervisory authority launched an investigation into ChatGPT last year, when it temporarily banned the chatbot, which can create text, images, and sound in response to users' questions, in Italy.

CIA bans its analysts from using Telegram30.01.24, 04:33 • 108141 view

Following the review, the supervisory authority concluded that the available evidence indicated violations of the EU personal data protection provisions.

OpenAI has 30 days to respond to the charges. The company said it would cooperate constructively with Italian regulators.

We believe our practices comply with the GDPR and other privacy laws, and we take additional steps to protect people's data and privacy. We want our AI to learn about the world, not individuals. We are actively working to reduce personal data when training our systems, such as ChatGPT, which also rejects requests for private or sensitive information about people

- the company said in a statement.

Recall

Last year, the company announced that it had fulfilled a number of Garante's conditions to lift the ban on ChatGPTthat the watchdog imposed after disclosing some users' messages and payment information. It was also because ChatGPT did not have a system for verifying the age of users, which allowed children to receive answers from the artificial intelligence tool that did not match their age.

Garante also questioned whether OpenAI had a legitimate reason to collect the huge amounts of data used to train ChatGPT's algorithms. There were concerns that the system could sometimes generate false information about individuals.

Artificial intelligence systems are also subject to broader oversight in the EU, which is finalizing the Artificial Intelligence Act, which is set to become the world's first comprehensive set of rules for artificial intelligence. The bloc's 27 member states are expected to approve a version of the legislation on Friday.

The winner of the prestigious Japanese literary award admitted that part of the novel was written by ChatGPT20.01.24, 01:20 • 32107 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Technologies
openaiOpenAI
chatgptChatGPT
european-unionEuropean Union
italyItaly

Contact us about advertising