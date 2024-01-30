CIA bans its analysts from using Telegram

Analysts at the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been banned from using the Telegram messenger at work. This was reported by Bloomberg , UNN , citing anonymous sources.

It is noted that the restrictions apply specifically to analysts working on the Russian region.

The CIA has banned Russia analysts from using their desktop computers to access the Telegram social network, which is popular among Russian military bloggers - the article says.

Additionally, analysts are also prohibited from bringing personal devices to the workplace, forcing them to leave the CIA's premises when they want to access the app.

The publication noted that previously espionage was associated with secrets, but today it is increasingly about what is hidden in plain sight.

A staggering amount of data, from Facebook posts and YouTube clips to location pings from mobile phones and in-car apps, is out there on the open Internet, available to anyone who looks for - Bloomberg summarized in .

Last year, then-French Prime Minister Elizabeth Born banned ministers from using unapproved messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.