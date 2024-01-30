ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
CIA bans its analysts from using Telegram

CIA bans its analysts from using Telegram

Kyiv

 108141 views

Analysts are also prohibited from bringing personal devices to the workplace, forcing them to leave the CIA's premises when they want to access the app.

Analysts at the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) have been banned from using the Telegram messenger at work. This was reported by Bloomberg , UNN , citing anonymous sources.

Details 

It is noted that the restrictions apply specifically to analysts working on the Russian region. 

The CIA has banned Russia analysts from using their desktop computers to access the Telegram social network, which is popular among Russian military bloggers

- the article says.

Additionally, analysts are also prohibited from bringing personal devices to the workplace, forcing them to leave the CIA's premises when they want to access the app.

The publication noted that previously espionage was associated with secrets, but today it is increasingly about what is hidden in plain sight.

A staggering amount of data, from Facebook posts and YouTube clips to location pings from mobile phones and in-car apps, is out there on the open Internet, available to anyone who looks for

- Bloomberg summarized in .

Recall

Last year, then-French Prime Minister Elizabeth Born banned ministers from using unapproved messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies

