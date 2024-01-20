ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The winner of the prestigious Japanese literary award admitted that part of the novel was written by ChatGPT

The winner of the prestigious Japanese literary award admitted that part of the novel was written by ChatGPT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32108 views

Rie Kudan, winner of the Akutagawa Prize for Literature, admitted that part of her novel, which won the literary competition, was written by ChatGPT.

In Japan, the winner of the Akutagawa Prize for Literature, Rie Kudan, admitted that she used ChatGPT while writing her novel. This was reported by the Daily Mail , UNN .

Details

The jury called Rie Kudan's futuristic novel Tokyo-to Dojo-to "almost flawless." 

However, as the author herself admitted, the neural network wrote about 5% of the text. On stage at the Akutagawa Prize award ceremony, Kudan admitted that she "used ChatGPT extensively in writing the novel" and that it helped her "unlock its potential." 

AI could affect almost 40 percent of jobs worldwide - IMF15.01.24, 14:36 • 59108 views

I would say that about five percent of the book quotes sentences created by AI verbatim

- said Akutagawa Prize winner Rie Kudan.

She also added that her "conversations" with ChatGPT sometimes inspired her dialogues in her novel.

Instead, Rie Kudan admitted that she "often plays" with the neural network. In particular, she trusts it with her secrets that she "would never be able to tell anyone else.

For reference

The Akutagawa Prize  is a Japanese literary award given twice a year. Due to its prestige and the considerable media attention the winner receives, it is one of the most popular literary awards in Japan.

Recall

Researchers at Mohammed bin Zayed University have developed an artificial intelligence that can convincingly imitate human handwriting in English and French. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

