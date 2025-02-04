“It was the best date of my life": Alexander “Teren” and Inna Belen announce breakup

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33306 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70515 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103329 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130521 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103784 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96252 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113366 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29443 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107821 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33306 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124855 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163280 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153312 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 3905 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10732 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107821 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113366 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138815 views
“It was the best date of my life": Alexander “Teren” and Inna Belen announce breakup

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120076 views

A month after the end of The Bachelor, the couple Oleksandr Budko and Inna Belen announced that they had broken up. The couple had previously had public conflicts over the language issue.

Veteran and public figure Oleksandr "Teren" Budko and volunteer Inna Belen announced their separation a month after the end of the "Bachelor" project, UNN reports.

"We met at that train station because our hearts told us to and the stars aligned. We followed our feelings and found them. It was the best date of our lives, it was emotions that will remain in our memory forever, it was an experience and transformation that became an important part of us.

We are grateful to each other for every moment we have lived, for the sincerity and openness that we have shared. In life, things don't always turn out the way they do in romantic movies. Sometimes life shows that no matter how special the path is, everyone has a different final destination.

We decided to move on separately, and that's all we want to say in general. We believe that all the most important words have been said face to face and we would like to leave them only for us..." Teren said in a statement.

My heart is torn in two,

- TV presenter Hryhoriy Reshetnik commented on the post.
Image

Addendum

Fans have long suspected tension between Budko and Belen.

Back in January, the couple publicly quarreled over an interview with The Bachelor winner Slava Demin. There, Beleyn criticized everyone who harasses Russian-speaking Ukrainians. She noted that it takes more time to switch to Ukrainian. Teryon did not like such statements and openly disagreed with his girlfriend's position and stated that such statements were unexpected for him. Belen, in turn, said that her lover's words offended her. However, despite this conflict, the couple said that they remain together. 

"The Bachelor" host Grigory Reshetnik commented on all the rumors about Budko and Belen's breakup on his Instagram. 

To be honest, I don't know... it's been a long time since we met. But I really want their beautiful story to continue,

- commented the host.
Image

Recall

Last May, a Ukrainian war veteran with the call sign "Teren," who lost both his legs in the war, became the new Bachelor on the STB TV channel in Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Society
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising