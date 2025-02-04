“It was the best date of my life": Alexander “Teren” and Inna Belen announce breakup

Veteran and public figure Oleksandr "Teren" Budko and volunteer Inna Belen announced their separation a month after the end of the "Bachelor" project, UNN reports.

"We met at that train station because our hearts told us to and the stars aligned. We followed our feelings and found them. It was the best date of our lives, it was emotions that will remain in our memory forever, it was an experience and transformation that became an important part of us.

We are grateful to each other for every moment we have lived, for the sincerity and openness that we have shared. In life, things don't always turn out the way they do in romantic movies. Sometimes life shows that no matter how special the path is, everyone has a different final destination.

We decided to move on separately, and that's all we want to say in general. We believe that all the most important words have been said face to face and we would like to leave them only for us..." Teren said in a statement.

My heart is torn in two, - TV presenter Hryhoriy Reshetnik commented on the post.

Fans have long suspected tension between Budko and Belen.

Back in January, the couple publicly quarreled over an interview with The Bachelor winner Slava Demin. There, Beleyn criticized everyone who harasses Russian-speaking Ukrainians. She noted that it takes more time to switch to Ukrainian. Teryon did not like such statements and openly disagreed with his girlfriend's position and stated that such statements were unexpected for him. Belen, in turn, said that her lover's words offended her. However, despite this conflict, the couple said that they remain together.

"The Bachelor" host Grigory Reshetnik commented on all the rumors about Budko and Belen's breakup on his Instagram.

To be honest, I don't know... it's been a long time since we met. But I really want their beautiful story to continue, - commented the host.

Last May, a Ukrainian war veteran with the call sign "Teren," who lost both his legs in the war, became the new Bachelor on the STB TV channel in Ukraine.