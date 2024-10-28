It can become a tool against FPV drones: Defense Ministry authorizes Safari HG-105M shotgun for use
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Ministry of Defense has codified the Safari HG-105M semi-automatic shotgun for use in the Defense Forces. The weapon can be used for close combat and FPV drone warfare.
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has codified and authorized the use of the semi-automatic shotgun Safari HG-105M in the units of the Defense Forces, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
According to the ministry, this rifle can be used as a small arms weapon during combat in confined spaces. And when using hunting ammunition with shot, it can be used as a tool to combat enemy FPV drones.
"The Safari HG-105M is a semi-automatic shotgun with a gas-piston mechanism and a detachable magazine. It is manufactured using bullpup technology. This is a weapon layout that reduces its overall length without reducing the length of the barrel. The use of this bullpup technology allows the center of gravity to be shifted to the center of the weapon, which reduces the load on the shooter during prolonged use," the statement said.
The weapon is designed to use 12-gauge ammunition with a magazine capacity of 5 or 10 rounds. The rifle weighs just over 4 kg, the Defense Ministry added.
