ISW: russia uses new drones with fiber optic cable to bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 47235 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146612 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126914 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134572 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133820 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110578 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163768 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130122 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128825 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 33661 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 95607 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101579 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146617 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170701 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163770 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191529 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180758 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128827 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130123 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142740 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134372 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151573 views
ISW: russia uses new drones with fiber optic cable to bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33012 views

russian troops have begun using fiber-optic drones to counter Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. Such drones are slower and less maneuverable, but they effectively bypass electronic warfare systems.

Russia is increasing the use of fiber-optic-controlled drones. These drones allow Russian troops to effectively bypass Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

In their report, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War point out that Russian troops are increasingly using drones connected to fiber-optic cables, which allows them to counteract the electronic warfare (EW) capabilities of the Ukrainian defense forces. 

According to information received from a spokesperson for the Ukrainian brigade, these drones are being used along the entire front line.

However, despite the active use of these drones, their use is not yet systematic. Fiber-optic drones have some disadvantages: they are slower and less maneuverable than FPV drones, making them more vulnerable to small arms fire.

According to the Russian "military commander," the Russians were the first to successfully integrate such technologies into combat operations in Ukraine. However, he also warned that the Ukrainian military would soon develop similar technologies

- the report says.

Key findings:

  • On the night of January 7-8, Ukrainian troops attacked the Russian state-owned oil storage facility Kombinat Kristall near Engels, Saratov region, Russia.
    • On January 8, in the occupied Khartsyzsk, Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops attacked the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army (Air Defense) of the Russian Federation (Southern Military District).
      • Russian troops were advancing in the Kursk region, Toretsk and near Kurakhove.
        • Russian troops are increasingly using drones attached to fiber optic cables in Ukraine.

          Recall

          Russian troops have advanced in Toretsk and may try to attack Kostyantynivka. ISW analysts believe that without reinforcements from other parts of the frontline, the threat to the city will be insignificant.

          Vita Zelenetska

          WarTechnologies
          institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
          ukraineUkraine
          donetskDonetsk

