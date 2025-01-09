ISW: russia uses new drones with fiber optic cable to bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare

Russia is increasing the use of fiber-optic-controlled drones. These drones allow Russian troops to effectively bypass Ukraine's electronic warfare capabilities. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

In their report, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War point out that Russian troops are increasingly using drones connected to fiber-optic cables, which allows them to counteract the electronic warfare (EW) capabilities of the Ukrainian defense forces.

According to information received from a spokesperson for the Ukrainian brigade, these drones are being used along the entire front line.

However, despite the active use of these drones, their use is not yet systematic. Fiber-optic drones have some disadvantages: they are slower and less maneuverable than FPV drones, making them more vulnerable to small arms fire.

According to the Russian "military commander," the Russians were the first to successfully integrate such technologies into combat operations in Ukraine. However, he also warned that the Ukrainian military would soon develop similar technologies - the report says.

Key findings:

On the night of January 7-8, Ukrainian troops attacked the Russian state-owned oil storage facility Kombinat Kristall near Engels, Saratov region, Russia.

On January 8, in the occupied Khartsyzsk, Donetsk region, Ukrainian troops attacked the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army (Air Defense) of the Russian Federation (Southern Military District).

Russian troops were advancing in the Kursk region, Toretsk and near Kurakhove.

Russian troops are increasingly using drones attached to fiber optic cables in Ukraine.

Russian troops have advanced in Toretsk and may try to attack Kostyantynivka. ISW analysts believe that without reinforcements from other parts of the frontline, the threat to the city will be insignificant.