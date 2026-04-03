Israel strikes Beirut, US warns of Iran attack threat on universities

Photo: Reuters

Israel launched airstrikes on Beirut on Friday, stating that the target was "terrorist infrastructure." This was reported by Reuters, citing the Israeli military, while the US Embassy in Lebanon simultaneously warned of possible attacks by Iran and its affiliated groups on universities in the country, writes UNN.

Details

Before the strikes, the Israeli army urged residents of seven districts in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately, warning of imminent shelling. According to Reuters, at least three powerful explosions rocked the city around sunset. Lebanese media reported that the southern suburbs of the capital, considered a stronghold of Hezbollah, were hit.

Italian peacekeepers' headquarters in Lebanon hit by rocket attack

The Israeli army did not specify which targets were hit. Information about casualties or the extent of the damage has not yet been released. Amid the escalation, Israel also announced its intention to hold southern Lebanon up to the Litani River as part of a so-called "security zone."

US warns of risk of attacks on universities

The US Embassy in Beirut stated that Iran and its affiliated groups "may intend to attack universities in Lebanon." The warning came after Tehran threatened retaliation against American universities in the region following strikes on educational institutions in Iran.

Against this backdrop, the American University of Beirut moved classes online earlier this week. The US Embassy also reiterated its call for its citizens to leave Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation.

Israel occupies parts of Lebanon and will not allow over 600,000 residents to return due to the fight against "Hezbollah."