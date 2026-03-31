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Israel occupies parts of Lebanon and will not allow over 600,000 residents to return due to the fight against "Hezbollah."

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1722 views

The Israeli army will establish a security zone up to the Litani River and destroy border villages. Over 600,000 Lebanese will not be able to return home until further notice.

Israel occupies parts of Lebanon and will not allow over 600,000 residents to return due to the fight against "Hezbollah."

Israel has stated that it will take control of large territories in southern Lebanon and will not allow more than 600,000 residents to return to their homes as part of a campaign against the militant group Hezbollah. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the army would establish a security zone inside Lebanon and control all territory up to the Litani River, which is up to 30 kilometers from the Israeli border.

Those who left the combat zones will not be able to return until the security of residents in northern Israel is ensured, Katz added. At the same time, all houses in villages along the border will be destroyed.

Addition

Since the start of the war with Iran in late February, Israel has been bombing southern Lebanon and parts of Beirut in an attempt to destroy Hezbollah. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, nearly 1,250 people have died during the campaign, and over a million have been forced to leave their homes.

As the publication notes, Hezbollah, supported by Tehran, launched rockets at Israel to avenge the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the first day of the conflict. This provoked Israel's response and effectively ended the fragile truce that had been in place since late 2024.

Throughout March, Hezbollah continued to launch rockets and drones at Israel, sometimes coordinating strikes with Iran. On Monday, the group stated that it had carried out 44 different operations against Israeli cities and soldiers crossing the Lebanese border.

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting over death of three peacekeepers in southern Lebanon30.03.26, 22:37 • 5854 views

Earlier this month, Israel warned residents south of the Litani River to evacuate the area before airstrikes and ground operations. Ten Israeli soldiers have already died in clashes with Hezbollah militants.

According to Colonel Nadav Shoshani, Israeli forces report that Hezbollah has fired between 4,000 and 5,000 rockets, drones, and mortar shells since the start of the clashes.

The Lebanese government has failed to control Hezbollah, despite attempts to demilitarize the area south of the Litani River and ban the group's military wing along with many ministers. President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Naouaf Salam criticized the group's decision to resume hostilities against Israel, but this had no effect.

Netanyahu intends to expand the "security zone" in southern Lebanon29.03.26, 20:31 • 8800 views

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