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UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting over death of three peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2328 views

France initiated the meeting after the death of three Indonesian servicemen in southern Lebanon. The UN is investigating the circumstances of the explosion and shelling.

UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting over death of three peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

The most influential body of the United Nations will convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday after officials announced the deaths of three peacekeepers in southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours. The meeting was scheduled at the request of France, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

It remains unclear who was behind the shell and explosion that killed the three peacekeepers, as the incidents are still under investigation, according to the UN.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said on Monday that all three peacekeepers killed were from the Indonesian army. This brings the total number of UN peacekeepers killed as a result of malicious acts since the mission began in March 1978 to 97, and the total number of deaths to over 330 – the highest figure among all UN peacekeeping operations.

Three UN peacekeepers killed in southern Lebanon - media30.03.26, 21:28 • 3716 views

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