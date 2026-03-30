Three UN peacekeepers killed in southern Lebanon - media

Two more UN peacekeepers died in southern Lebanon on Monday, the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported, according to UNN.

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An explosion of "unknown origin" destroyed their vehicle near the village of Bani Hayyan, and also wounded two peacekeepers, one of whom was seriously injured.

All three deceased peacekeepers were from the Indonesian army, said Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix. The first died when a shell hit the base, UNIFIL reported.

Earlier, spokeswoman Candice Ardiel said that the two wounded peacekeepers could not be reached immediately due to a lack of security guarantees after the explosion. She said that coordination between Lebanese and Israeli authorities was needed to safely access them and transport them for treatment, she added in a post on X.

UN investigation indicates peacekeepers' base in Lebanon may have come under Israeli tank fire