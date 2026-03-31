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Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The Knesset passed a law on the execution of Palestinians for deadly terrorist attacks by a majority decision of judges. Human rights activists and the UN criticize the document for discrimination.

Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks
Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, one of the bill's most ardent supporters, wore a noose-shaped badge at the Knesset meeting. Photo: Reuters

On March 30, the Israeli parliament passed a law that introduces the death penalty as a basic punishment for Palestinians convicted by military courts of intentional deadly attacks deemed terrorist acts. The law has already drawn criticism from human rights activists, the UN, and European countries. This is reported by Reuters, AP, and The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The new law primarily applies to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. It allows military courts to impose death sentences by a simple majority – without a mandatory prosecutor's motion and without requiring a unanimous decision from judges. According to media reports, executions are to be carried out within 90 days of the verdict, and one of the foreseen methods is hanging.

The law also significantly limits the possibilities for pardon and review of sentences. For Palestinians tried in military courts, the scope for appeals is effectively narrowed, while for those convicted in the Israeli civilian system, the option of commuting the sentence to life imprisonment may remain.

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The law was initiated by the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit party, led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also personally voted "for." This decision signifies a sharp toughening of Israeli criminal policy, as Israel has very rarely applied the death penalty – it was last carried out in 1962 against Nazi criminal Adolf Eichmann.

The law is already being challenged and criticized for being discriminatory

After the law's adoption, Israeli human rights organizations stated that it is discriminatory and violates international law. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel has already appealed to the Supreme Court, which can now review or overturn the document. Separately, concerns were expressed by UN experts, the EU, as well as Great Britain, France, Germany, and Italy.

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Stepan Haftko

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