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Israel engulfed by mass anti-war protests, police forcibly disperse demonstrators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

In Israel, thousands of people took to the streets against the protracted war and the government. Police used force during the arrests of activists in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

Israel engulfed by mass anti-war protests, police forcibly disperse demonstrators

A wave of anti-war protests swept across Israel on Saturday, encompassing some twenty cities, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa. The demonstrations were held under the slogan: "Say 'no' to the eternal war of the Kahanist government, 'yes' to a just peace and security for the peoples of the region." Israeli media reported this, writes UNN.

Details

Anti-war activists were joined by participants of anti-government protests who had previously opposed judicial reform. The largest demonstration took place at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, where about a thousand people gathered.

During the protest in Tel Aviv, police began to forcibly disperse participants, claiming they were allegedly violating Home Front Command safety regulations.

Security forces threw people to the ground, confiscated posters, and began mass arrests. According to local media, at least nine protesters were detained across the country.

In response, participants chanted: "Police are criminals."

Protesters spoke out against the war and the government

In the square, some participants held photographs of children who had died since the beginning of the war in Iran, Lebanon, Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

People chanted: "We don't want more wars, people want to live," "In Tehran and Kiryat Shmona, girls want to live," and "No to the fascist government."

Banners bore inscriptions: "Enough: end the eternal war," "Military successes are not a cover for political incompetence," and "Hope will win."

Discontent is also growing in the north of the country

Separate demonstrations also took place in northern Israel, where local residents protested against constant shelling and government inaction.

Protesters stated that the north of the country was effectively left alone with danger once again, while the authorities were more preoccupied with internal politics and maintaining the coalition.

The anti-war movement in Israel is gaining momentum

In recent weeks, anti-war demonstrations in Israel have significantly increased. While similar rallies recently attracted hundreds of people, now thousands are participating.

Organizers state that society is increasingly tired of the protracted war and demands a different future – without endless hostilities, violence, and the politics of fear.

Huge fragments of Iranian missiles, some the size of a car, fall daily in Israel and the West Bank29.03.26, 01:14 • 1584 views

Stepan Haftko

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