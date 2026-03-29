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Huge fragments of Iranian missiles, some the size of a car, fall daily in Israel and the West Bank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

Missile fragments up to five meters long are being found in the West Bank and Israel. The debris contains toxic substances and poses a threat to civilian lives.

Huge fragments of Iranian missiles, some the size of a car, fall daily in Israel and the West Bank
Photo: Reuters

Large fragments of Iranian ballistic missiles, shot down by air defense systems, are found almost daily throughout Israel and the occupied West Bank. Some of the debris is so large that it resembles small trucks in size. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Missile fragments are found in schoolyards, on roadsides, in fields, and on hills. In some cases, they fall directly near populated areas.

In the West Bank, debris was recorded near Ramallah, Nablus, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Salfit. According to Palestinian civil defense, at least 270 debris falls have been recorded there since the beginning of the war.

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According to rescuers, individual fragments are up to five meters long.

Why this is dangerous

Israeli emergency services warn that even seemingly "empty" debris can remain deadly.

At first glance, these objects may seem harmless, but they can pose a risk of explosion and shrapnel injury

– stated the national ambulance service of Israel.

In addition to the risk of explosion, there is also the possible presence of toxic materials.

Consequences for civilians

According to the Israeli side, 18 people have died in Israel since the beginning of missile attacks from Iran and Lebanon. In the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, four Palestinian women have died.

Unlike most Israelis, who have access to shelters, a significant portion of the Palestinian population in the West Bank is effectively deprived of such protection.

Against this background, the debris of downed missiles has become another daily threat to civilians on both sides.

Iran maintains missile capabilities despite massive US and Israeli attacks - FT28.03.26, 18:38 • 5002 views

Stepan Haftko

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