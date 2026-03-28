Iran maintains missile capabilities despite massive US and Israeli attacks - FT

Iran is capable of launching missile strikes despite large-scale US and Israeli attacks on its military infrastructure. At the same time, experts are assessing how long Tehran will have enough weapons, production, and strategy under current constant attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Financial Times.

Details

Analysts agreed that Iran has significant missile stockpiles. Some of them are located in underground fortified complexes - they are difficult to destroy even with regular strikes.

But the exact number of these missiles is currently unknown, so it is difficult to determine the speed and intensity with which they are being used.

The current approach appears to be a strategy aimed at survival rather than suppression. Iran, it seems, is deliberately rationing the use of missiles and drones - says Danny Citrinowicz from the Institute for National Security Studies.

At the same time, Iran has changed the tactics of its strikes - instead of large attacks, smaller attacks occur throughout the day. This allows Tehran to maintain constant pressure on its opponents, particularly Israel, while saving resources.

Recall

Yemeni Houthis, backed by Iran, on Saturday announced the launch of missiles at Israel, entering an expanding conflict in the Middle East.