Ireland urged the Summit participants to make efforts to return Ukrainian children

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris called on the participants of the Peace Summit to make efforts to bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. He said this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, an UNN correspondent reports.

The independence of Ukraine as an independent country is now at great risk, and all countries from all continents agree with this - Harris said.

"Killing and abducting children...Russia has tried to stop food exports and we need to free the Black Sea for exports. International law must prevail in all areas...Thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted - this is not acceptable and we must make every effort to bring them back," Harris said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that after the Inaugural Peace Summit, there will be a transition to a substantive, technical solution to all three points: food security, nuclear security, and the return of Ukrainian children, and preparations for the next steps will continue.