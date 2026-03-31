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Iran threatens to strike Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia offices in the Middle East - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

The Iranian agency Tasnim named 30 facilities of global IT giants that could become targets for attacks. Offices and data centers in the UAE and Israel are considered hostile infrastructure.

Iran threatens to strike Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia offices in the Middle East - Media

An Iranian agency stated that facilities of major international IT companies could become targets for attacks in the Middle East. This was reported by Tasnim, according to UNN.

According to the agency, this refers to about 30 facilities associated with companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, Nvidia, IBM, and others. They are called "hostile technological infrastructure."

It is noted that some of these facilities are located in the United Arab Emirates and Israel, specifically in Dubai and Tel Aviv. The list includes company offices, engineering centers, and data centers.

The publication claims that these facilities are involved in the development of artificial intelligence technologies or provide cloud services in the region.

At the same time, the Iranian side hints that such targets could be considered part of an infrastructure allegedly linked to military or intelligence activities.

Earlier, there were reports of attacks on individual facilities, including data centers in the region, for which forces associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility.

Amid the escalating situation in the region, such statements indicate a possible expansion of the list of potential targets in the event of further escalation.

US attacked nuclear facility in Iran and destroyed ammunition depot31.03.26, 18:27 • 2298 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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