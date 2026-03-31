US attacked nuclear facility in Iran and destroyed ammunition depot

On Tuesday, March 31, US forces struck the Iranian city of Isfahan, home to one of the country's main nuclear facilities. This facility was one of three attacked by American B-2 bombers and a submarine last June. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Hill and CNN.

Details

According to American analysts, a significant portion of Iran's highly enriched uranium is likely stored at the Isfahan facility.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth also reported that American troops bombed an ammunition depot in Isfahan.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Kane told reporters that since the conflict began late last month, the US military has struck more than 11,000 targets across Iran.

According to US media, as of Tuesday, 1,574 civilians, including at least 236 children, have died in Iran since the war began on February 28.

US President Donald Trump also posted a video of the aftermath of the strike on his Truth Social platform, showing flames rising into the sky and new missiles approaching the attack site.

Recall

On Tuesday, March 31, an Iranian UAV struck the fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker "Al-Salmi" in the port of Dubai (UAE).