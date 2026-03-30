Iran launched almost 5,500 attacks on US bases and critical facilities in Arab countries in a month - Media

Since February 28, Iran has carried out at least 5,471 missile and drone attacks, primarily in the Persian Gulf region. The strikes targeted American bases and critical facilities in seven Arab countries. This was reported by TRT Haber, according to UNN.

Details

"According to information gathered by the agency's reporter based on sources in the ministries of defense and information centers of the attacked countries, the country most affected by the attacks is the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the publication writes.

According to preliminary data, the UAE Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems intercepted 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,914 drones.

In Kuwait, according to the government information center and the army, 309 people died as a result of the attacks, and 616 drones were intercepted.

In Bahrain, defense forces reported neutralizing 174 missiles and 391 drones.

Qatar reported 206 ballistic missiles and 93 drones aimed at the country's territory.

Jordan, according to the army, suffered 262 missile and drone attacks.

Saudi Arabia recorded at least 52 missile attacks and 1,006 drone attacks.

Oman reported 19 drone attacks.

Recall

As a result of the Iranian attack, a $600 million aircraft was destroyed and 10 US servicemen were wounded. Several refueling aircraft at the airbase were also damaged.