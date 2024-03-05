Investigation against former MP Muraiev completed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14654 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 44936 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37420 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 199447 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181722 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173654 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219621 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248898 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154713 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371534 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162906 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 57477 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 76019 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38473 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30567 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 9234 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 44965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 199480 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162986 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 181744 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8912 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18814 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19513 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30616 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 38527 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Investigation against former MP Muraiev completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22192 views

Former MP Yevhen Muraiev will be tried for high treason and information subversion.

Investigation against former MP Muraiev completed

Former MP and owner of the blocked pro-Russian TV channel Yevhen Muraiev will be tried for high treason and information subversion.  The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment against Muraiev to the court. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.  

SBU completes pre-trial investigation into the leader of the banned Nashi party, former MP Yevhen Muraiev, who is involved in subversive activities in favor of Russia

- the SBU said in a statement. 

The indictment was sent to court.

According to the investigation, Muraiev used the Nash TV channel under his control to spread Kremlin propaganda in Ukraine.

In this way, he assisted the aggressor in numerous attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In this regard, in early February 2022, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Muraiev's TV channel. 

Based on the evidence collected, the former MP is charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • ч. 1, Art. 111 (high treason);
  • ч. 1, Art. 161 (violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds).

Muraiev faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

In the fall of 2022, law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches at Muraiev's residences and offices in Kyiv. 

During the investigative actions at the offender's addresses, the SBU seized cash in Russian rubles, weapons, as well as computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of criminal actions. 

In July 2023, Muraiev was notified of suspicion of high treason. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90