Investigation against former MP Muraiev completed

Former MP and owner of the blocked pro-Russian TV channel Yevhen Muraiev will be tried for high treason and information subversion. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment against Muraiev to the court. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

SBU completes pre-trial investigation into the leader of the banned Nashi party, former MP Yevhen Muraiev, who is involved in subversive activities in favor of Russia - the SBU said in a statement.

The indictment was sent to court.

According to the investigation, Muraiev used the Nash TV channel under his control to spread Kremlin propaganda in Ukraine.

In this way, he assisted the aggressor in numerous attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation in Ukraine on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In this regard, in early February 2022, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Muraiev's TV channel.

Based on the evidence collected, the former MP is charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 1, Art. 111 (high treason);

ч. 1, Art. 161 (violation of equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs, disability and other grounds).



Muraiev faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

In the fall of 2022, law enforcement officers conducted a series of searches at Muraiev's residences and offices in Kyiv.

During the investigative actions at the offender's addresses, the SBU seized cash in Russian rubles, weapons, as well as computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of criminal actions.

In July 2023, Muraiev was notified of suspicion of high treason.