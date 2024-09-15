Invaders strike in Kherson region: 2 killed, 7 wounded

Over the past day, enemy forces shelled and carried out air strikes on a number of settlements in Kherson region. As a result of the aggression, 2 people were killed and 7 were wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, Tomyna Balka, Tyahynka, Antonivka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Veletynske, Kizomys, Poniativka, Novoraysk, Urozhayne, Novoberislav, Stepne, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Zmiivka, Dudchany, Arkhangelske, Lyubymivka and the city of Kherson in the Kherson region came under fire and air strikes.

The attack damaged critical infrastructure, educational and medical facilities, a factory, and residential areas, including two high-rise buildings and 22 private homes. A gas pipeline, outbuildings and a car were also destroyed.

Unfortunately, 2 people were killed and 7 people were injured.

