Drivers of transport companies in the temporarily occupied Kherson region have not been paid for more than two months, with the amount of debt exceeding 40 million russian rubles. UNN writes about this with reference to the Center of National Resistance.

Details

For more than two months, drivers of transport companies in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region have not received their hard-earned money, which totaled more than 40 million russian rubles. As a result, many employees of the transportation companies were forced to quit their jobs.

The public transportation network in the territories of Ukraine occupied by russia continues to shrink. For example, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, there is an acute shortage of drivers, as most men have been mobilized into the occupiers' army, and others have left the city due to the lack of normal living conditions.

Recall

By the end of 2024, the Kremlin plans to "passportize" all local residents over the age of 14 in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Russia blows up occupiers involved in torture in the occupied territories of Ukraine: DIU details the operation