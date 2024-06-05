Invaders continue to push in the Serebryansky forest: fighting continues in four locations
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army continues to exert pressure in the Serebryansky forest, where fighting continues in four locations, and also conducts attacks along the entire front line, concentrating efforts on the Kupyansky and Limansky directions.
The Russian army now continues to put pressure in the Serebryansky forest – there are fighting in four locations. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 19:30, reports UNN.
In the Luhansk direction, the enemy conducted seven attacks today. Now it continues to push in the Serebryansky forest – there are fighting in four locations. Another battle is taking place near Nevsky
As reported by UNN, the enemy does not stop attacking along almost the entire front line, concentrating its efforts in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions. Currently, the total number of enemy offensive and assault operations has already increased to 81.