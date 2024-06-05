ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Invaders continue to push in the Serebryansky forest: fighting continues in four locations

Invaders continue to push in the Serebryansky forest: fighting continues in four locations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42448 views

The Russian army continues to exert pressure in the Serebryansky forest, where fighting continues in four locations, and also conducts attacks along the entire front line, concentrating efforts on the Kupyansky and Limansky directions.

The Russian army now continues to put pressure in the Serebryansky forest – there are fighting in four locations. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 19:30, reports UNN.

In the Luhansk direction, the enemy conducted seven attacks today. Now it continues to push in the Serebryansky forest – there are fighting in four locations. Another battle is taking place near Nevsky 

- indicated in the summary.

As reported by UNN, the enemy does not stop attacking along almost the entire front line, concentrating its efforts in the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions. Currently, the total number of enemy offensive and assault operations has already increased to 81.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
kupyanskKupyansk

