International Sambo Federation allowed Russians and Belarusians to compete under their flags

The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their own flag. This was reported on the organization's website, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, guided by the fundamental principles of sport, which confirm its neutrality, independence and freedom from political influence, FIAS "consistently strives to preserve the unity of the world sambo community during a period of complex international challenges."

As part of this consistent policy, the FIAS Executive Committee, at its meeting on October 3, 2025, in Bogor (Indonesia), decided to allow athletes from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus to compete under their national flags at international youth and junior competitions. Guided by the principle of equal treatment of all national federations, the Executive Committee, at its meeting on December 4, 2025, decided to extend this practice to all age categories. - the organization states.

They add that starting from January 1, 2026, athletes from Russia and Belarus will have the right to compete under their national flags and with national anthems at all international competitions sanctioned by FIAS.

"This decision reflects FIAS's confidence in its ethical principles and its role as a global sports organization. It reinforces our commitment to the values of fairness, inclusivity, and respect. Sambo, whose roots lie in the ideas of friendship and mutual respect, will continue to promote solidarity and peace through sport," the federation summarizes.

Recall

The National Olympic Committee of Ukraine, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Skating Federation officially appealed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Skating Union (ISU) with a demand to review the decision to allow figure skaters from the Russian Federation, Petr Gumennik and Adelia Petrosyan, to participate in international competitions, including the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Ukraine rejects idea of Russian athletes returning to Winter Olympics