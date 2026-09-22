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Infantino proposed an independent audit of FIFA governance following the scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is initiating an independent audit of the organization’s governance and consultations on decision-making transparency. His plan to attract investors was withdrawn.

Infantino proposed an independent audit of FIFA governance following the scandal

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed conducting an independent audit of the decision-making process in the world football governing body. The move could help him restore support after abandoning a controversial plan to attract private investment, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

"First and foremost, I will ask the Council whether it wishes to commission an independent external audit of FIFA’s current governance system concerning the implementation of major strategic initiatives, as well as receive recommendations on possible improvements," Infantino wrote in a letter to the FIFA Council and the presidents of all 211 national member associations (Reuters obtained a copy of the letter).

He also said he would initiate consultations with confederations, national associations and other stakeholders on improving FIFA’s decision-making mechanisms.

Under these proposals, it is planned to analyze who exactly participates in decision-making on key initiatives (including defining the roles of the president, the Bureau, the Council and the Congress), as well as consider ways to increase transparency and accountability.

Infantino faced sharp criticism over his proposal to sell private investors a 20% stake in FIFA’s commercial rights, including the rights to stage the World Cup. The plan was abandoned in July after opposition and boycott threats; subsequently, UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF called for changes in FIFA’s leadership.

UEFA will not support Infantino in the upcoming FIFA presidential election27.08.26, 22:20 • 5099 views

Infantino’s opponents have so far been unable to find a candidate capable of challenging him in the election, which will be held in March in Rabat. Sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters this month that he still has enough votes to win, prompting opponents to focus on efforts to limit his powers.

Infantino said the rejected plan involved exploring the possibility of raising additional funds for football development by selling a minority stake in a commercial company controlled by FIFA. According to him, this would not have involved losing control over sports-related decision-making.

However, Infantino claims that information about the proposal became public before it had been fully presented to the Council and the national associations.

"I acknowledge that the lack of full context caused concern and created the impression that a decision had already been made. In fact, that was not the case," he wrote in the letter sent on Monday.

"It remained only a proposal, not a final decision, and in any event required approval from the Council and the national associations. The proposal has now been withdrawn, and its implementation has been halted."

Infantino added that he had heard different views on who exactly should make decisions on important strategic issues. Some advocated mandatory unanimity for decisions in the Bureau, while others insisted that such matters be submitted directly for consideration by the Congress and the member associations.

"My task is not to draw preliminary conclusions about this discussion. Those who support a particular model should have the opportunity to clearly set out their position," he wrote.

Proposals received before the Council meeting on October 15 may be discussed during that meeting; later submissions will also be considered, within a timeframe to be determined separately. Any amendments to the FIFA Statutes will require approval by the Congress.

Infantino also noted that member associations’ positions on particular proposals or governance issues would not affect FIFA’s treatment of them, and that development and solidarity programs would continue to be implemented under the existing rules.

"No association’s treatment will depend on its position regarding any proposal or institutional matter," he wrote.

"I remain fully committed to the task of leading FIFA and confident in what we can achieve together."

Antonina Tumanova

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