Incited bribery of local deputies: a deputy from Odesa region sentenced to 5 years in prison

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 2374 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 5122 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 13253 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 32280 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 25942 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 52968 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 79848 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51032 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 90869 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 44229 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
48%
756mm
Popular news
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 23402 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhotoAugust 13, 02:17 AM • 31510 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhotoAugust 13, 02:50 AM • 28868 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 26490 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideo07:26 AM • 19065 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 2378 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 13254 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 32281 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 52969 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 32265 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Odesa
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideo06:39 AM • 6646 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 26504 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 18536 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 26168 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 115070 views
Actual
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

Incited bribery of local deputies: a deputy from Odesa region sentenced to 5 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2120 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Anatoliy Khmilkovskyi, a deputy of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Council, to 5 years in prison. He was found guilty of inciting bribery of local deputies and fraud.

Incited bribery of local deputies: a deputy from Odesa region sentenced to 5 years in prison

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Anatoliy Khmilkovskyi, a deputy of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Council of Odesa Oblast, to 5 years in prison. He is accused of inciting bribery of local deputies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court's press service.

Details

On Tuesday, August 12, a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court delivered a verdict in the case of a deputy of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Council of Odesa Oblast. The court found him guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 15 – Part 3 of Article 369, Part 2 of Article 15 – Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all property belonging to him by right of ownership.

- the statement says.

Until the verdict enters into force, the accused has been placed under house arrest, prohibiting him from leaving his residence in Odesa around the clock (except for going to the nearest shelter during an air raid).

He is also subject to the following obligations:

  • appear in court at every request;
    • surrender his passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for storage to the Main Directorate of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast (its territorial subdivision at the place of residence);
      • wear an electronic monitoring device.

        HACC announced the verdict regarding former People's Deputy Kryuchkov6/11/25, 7:28 PM • 2835 views

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
        Odesa Oblast
        Odesa