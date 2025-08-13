Incited bribery of local deputies: a deputy from Odesa region sentenced to 5 years in prison

The High Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Anatoliy Khmilkovskyi, a deputy of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Council of Odesa Oblast, to 5 years in prison. He is accused of inciting bribery of local deputies. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court's press service.

Details

On Tuesday, August 12, a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court delivered a verdict in the case of a deputy of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi District Council of Odesa Oblast. The court found him guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 4 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 15 – Part 3 of Article 369, Part 2 of Article 15 – Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment with confiscation of all property belonging to him by right of ownership. - the statement says.

Until the verdict enters into force, the accused has been placed under house arrest, prohibiting him from leaving his residence in Odesa around the clock (except for going to the nearest shelter during an air raid).

He is also subject to the following obligations:

appear in court at every request;

surrender his passport of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for storage to the Main Directorate of the State Migration Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast (its territorial subdivision at the place of residence);

wear an electronic monitoring device.

