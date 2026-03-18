Incidence of ARVI decreased by 5% over the week, but influenza is widespread - PHC

The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) in Ukraine decreased by 5% week-on-week, but a wide geographical spread of influenza viruses is being recorded, the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health reported, writes UNN.

Details

"For the week from March 9 to March 15, 2026, 148,817 people in Ukraine fell ill with ARVI (60,372 adults and 88,445 children under 17), which is 5% less than the corresponding figure last week," the report says.

3954 patients with ARVI were hospitalized, of whom 2177 were children.

"In the city of Kyiv and 20 regions (84%), the circulation of influenza viruses has been established, which indicates their wide geographical spread in Ukraine," the PHC noted.

COVID-19 incidence: 123 people fell ill during the week (12.2% less than a week earlier).

"An excess of the low level of epidemic process intensity was recorded in two regions: Volyn and Zhytomyr. In Kyiv and other regions, the incidence rates correspond to the background level of ARVI incidence intensity," the PHC indicated.

Situation since the beginning of the season in Ukraine

During the epidemic season, from September 29, 2025, to March 15, 2026, 3,188,205 people (9% of the country's population) suffered from ARVI, which is 7.6% less than the same period of the 2024-2025 season. Among the total number of ARVI patients, 21,431 cases of COVID-19 were identified as a result of testing – 0.7% of the total number of registered ARVI cases.

"Since the beginning of the current epidemic season, the number of deaths from influenza and ARVI is 188 cases," the report says.

Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI