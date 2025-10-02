$41.220.08
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 3726 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
01:45 PM • 8126 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
01:08 PM • 3326 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
12:31 PM • 10828 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
09:13 AM • 19534 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 27252 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 28871 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 26694 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 45385 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 20980 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
In Ukraine, the ban on crayfish fishing ended on October 1: the State Environmental Inspectorate reminded about rules and fines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

From October 1, the seasonal ban on crayfish fishing ended in Ukraine. A fine of UAH 3,332 is provided for each illegally caught crayfish.

In Ukraine, the ban on crayfish fishing ended on October 1: the State Environmental Inspectorate reminded about rules and fines

As of October 1, the seasonal ban on crayfish fishing in Ukraine has ended. From now on, crayfish fishing is allowed, but only within the rules. A fine of UAH 3,332 is provided for each illegally caught crayfish, writes UNN with reference to the State Environmental Inspectorate's post.

Details

The ban was in effect to protect and preserve crayfish populations during their breeding season. From now on, fishing is allowed, but only in the volumes and by the methods established by law

- reported the State Environmental Inspectorate. 

At the same time, illegal fishing, exceeding permitted norms, or using prohibited fishing gear entails administrative liability in the form of a fine: UAH 3,332 for each illegally caught crayfish.

The inspection reminded of the rules: maximum quantity: no more than 30 crayfish caught per day per person; prohibition of crayfish fishing at night with illumination or by hand. 

Illegal fishing worth over UAH 2.6 million uncovered in Kharkiv region28.08.25, 02:28 • 6139 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWeather and environment
Ukraine