In Ukraine, the ban on crayfish fishing ended on October 1: the State Environmental Inspectorate reminded about rules and fines

As of October 1, the seasonal ban on crayfish fishing in Ukraine has ended. From now on, crayfish fishing is allowed, but only within the rules. A fine of UAH 3,332 is provided for each illegally caught crayfish, writes UNN with reference to the State Environmental Inspectorate's post.

The ban was in effect to protect and preserve crayfish populations during their breeding season. From now on, fishing is allowed, but only in the volumes and by the methods established by law - reported the State Environmental Inspectorate.

At the same time, illegal fishing, exceeding permitted norms, or using prohibited fishing gear entails administrative liability in the form of a fine: UAH 3,332 for each illegally caught crayfish.

The inspection reminded of the rules: maximum quantity: no more than 30 crayfish caught per day per person; prohibition of crayfish fishing at night with illumination or by hand.

