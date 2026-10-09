In three districts of Kyiv, the first "Points of Invincibility" have been set up; during the hours of darkness, the number of patrols on the streets will be increased

The first "Points of Invincibility" have been set up in three districts of the capital, where people can charge their gadgets and access Wi-Fi. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Vyhivskyi, who also added that during the dark hours, the number of National Police and National Guard patrols on the capital's streets would be increased, UNN reports.

Details

According to Vyhivskyi, the first tents have already been set up in the Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts of the capital. If necessary, he said, the number of such points would be increased both in the capital and in other regions.

At the SES tents that have been set up, citizens can charge their gadgets and access Wi-Fi. We are also strengthening public order protection—increasing the number of National Police and National Guard patrols on the streets during the dark hours " the minister added.

Today, Vyhivskyi separately reported to Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi on the assistance provided by the units in protecting critical infrastructure facilities, including bridges.

Points of Invincibility have begun operating in Kyiv – where the situation with electricity is the most difficult