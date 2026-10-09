Points of Invincibility have begun operating in Kyiv – where the situation with electricity is the most difficult

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In three districts of the capital where the energy supply situation is currently the most difficult, Points of Invincibility are being set up, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

As noted by the capital’s administration, the heads of the Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts received the relevant instructions.

The points must be equipped with the necessary means so that people can charge their phones, power banks, and other essential gadgets - the statement said.

Emergency power outages have been reintroduced in parts of the regions - Kyiv and the region have been affected