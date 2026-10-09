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Points of Invincibility have begun operating in Kyiv – where the situation with electricity is the most difficult

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Points of Invincibility are being set up in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. People will be able to charge their devices there.

Points of Invincibility have begun operating in Kyiv – where the situation with electricity is the most difficult
Illustrative photo

In three districts of the capital where the energy supply situation is currently the most difficult, Points of Invincibility are being set up, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv City State Administration.

As noted by the capital’s administration, the heads of the Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts received the relevant instructions.

The points must be equipped with the necessary means so that people can charge their phones, power banks, and other essential gadgets 

- the statement said.

Emergency power outages have been reintroduced in parts of the regions - Kyiv and the region have been affected09.10.26, 08:49 • 6274 views

Antonina Tumanova

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