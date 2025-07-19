In the USA, a patient died after being pulled into an MRI machine

In Long Island, USA, a man died after being pulled into an MRI machine by a metal chain around his neck. The victim was hospitalized but died the next day from his injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS.

The 61-year-old man died of his injuries the day after the incident at the hospital. - the police reported on Friday.

Nassau County Police reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday during a scan at the Nassau Open MRI Center in Westbury. The man was wearing a "large metal chain" during the procedure. A witness, a relative of the patient, told police that he did not follow the order to stay out of the room after hearing a scream. So when he entered the office, he saw how the magnetic device "pulled the chain around his neck, and he (the patient - ed.) was pulled inside."

Nassau Open MRI Center, which has several branches in New York, declined to comment.

MRI machines can be particularly dangerous near people with oxygen tanks, in wheelchairs, or with magnetic jewelry. That is why patients are advised to remove all metal and electrical objects before scanning. - doctors and staff of North Shore University Hospital told CBS News New York.

"It will act like a torpedo trying to get into the center of the magnet," said Charles Winterfeldt, the hospital's director of imaging.

"The danger can be catastrophic, and it underscores why we take every precaution," said Dr. Payal Sud.

However, experts say that injuries and deaths related to MRI machines are rare.

