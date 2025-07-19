In the USA, a patient died after being pulled into an MRI machine

$41.870.00
48.450.00
uken
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:59 PM • 512 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 2660 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
02:56 PM • 10616 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 70852 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 198408 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 103783 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 97618 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96111 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77411 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 60530 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2.4m/s
84%
742mm
Popular news
Director of Bessarabian Market sent to pre-trial detention with possibility of bail: detailsJuly 19, 08:57 AM • 5038 views
Bad weather left part of residents in 9 regions without electricityJuly 19, 09:20 AM • 4232 views
Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is knownJuly 19, 11:40 AM • 10383 views
Explosions heard in occupied Donetsk: city center under attack12:41 PM • 6504 views
"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in Berdiansk01:56 PM • 8134 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 198409 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 129847 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 197688 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 219625 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 397330 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 10826 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 70853 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 135333 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 138676 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 143834 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

In the USA, a patient died after being pulled into an MRI machine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2220 views

In Long Island, USA, a 61-year-old man died after being pulled into an MRI machine due to a metal chain around his neck. The incident occurred during a scan when the magnetic device pulled the chain, dragging the patient inside.

In the USA, a patient died after being pulled into an MRI machine

In Long Island, USA, a man died after being pulled into an MRI machine by a metal chain around his neck. The victim was hospitalized but died the next day from his injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS.

The 61-year-old man died of his injuries the day after the incident at the hospital.

- the police reported on Friday.

Nassau County Police reported that the incident occurred on Wednesday during a scan at the Nassau Open MRI Center in Westbury. The man was wearing a "large metal chain" during the procedure. A witness, a relative of the patient, told police that he did not follow the order to stay out of the room after hearing a scream. So when he entered the office, he saw how the magnetic device "pulled the chain around his neck, and he (the patient - ed.) was pulled inside."

Nassau Open MRI Center, which has several branches in New York, declined to comment.

MRI machines can be particularly dangerous near people with oxygen tanks, in wheelchairs, or with magnetic jewelry. That is why patients are advised to remove all metal and electrical objects before scanning.

- doctors and staff of North Shore University Hospital told CBS News New York.

"It will act like a torpedo trying to get into the center of the magnet," said Charles Winterfeldt, the hospital's director of imaging.

"The danger can be catastrophic, and it underscores why we take every precaution," said Dr. Payal Sud.

However, experts say that injuries and deaths related to MRI machines are rare.

Fireworks exploded at a fair in Germany: 19 injured, including a child19.07.25, 12:59 • 3318 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
New York (state)
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9