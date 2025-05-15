The bas-relief "Gratitude of the People to the Leader-Commander," which features a sculpture of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in the center, has been returned to the Moscow metro half a century after its demolition.

UNN reports with reference to Istories Media.

Details

In Moscow, a copy of the previously destroyed bas-relief "Gratitude of the People to the Leader-Commander" with the image of Joseph Stalin (1879-1953) was opened at the Taganskaya metro station. It is noted that the Moscow Metro received a copy of the previously destroyed sculpture on the occasion of its 90th anniversary.

Reference

This bas-relief is a greatly simplified copy of the 1940s monument, which was demolished in 1965 as part of the fight against the cult of personality.

Unlike the original, the new monument does not elaborate on details, does not adhere to the ceramics of the panels, and does not reproduce the blue background and golden color of the final ceramic relief. - explained architecture historian Alexander Zinoviev in a commentary to Russian media.

The Moscow Department of Transportation announced plans to restore it on May 10 as part of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

Addition

Passersby were surprised by the appearance of the sculpture. But many of them were photographed in front of a copy of the bas-relief of the tyrant of the USSR era.

Recall

