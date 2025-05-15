In the Moscow metro, a Stalin bas-relief was recreated as a "gift for the 90th anniversary"

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10792 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15486 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24166 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65499 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87429 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150076 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141391 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281501 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103704 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71888 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.9m/s
63%
743mm
Popular news

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 78991 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 63931 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 52398 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 30713 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 10792 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70150 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160355 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227581 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281501 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 14342 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 31488 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 79700 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 124703 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 74443 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

In the Moscow metro, a Stalin bas-relief was recreated as a "gift for the 90th anniversary"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

A bas-relief with Stalin, dismantled in 1965, has been restored in the Moscow metro. A copy was installed at the "Taganskaya" station for the 90th anniversary of the metro.

In the Moscow metro, a Stalin bas-relief was recreated as a "gift for the 90th anniversary"

The bas-relief "Gratitude of the People to the Leader-Commander," which features a sculpture of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin in the center, has been returned to the Moscow metro half a century after its demolition.

UNN reports with reference to Istories Media.

Details

In Moscow, a copy of the previously destroyed bas-relief "Gratitude of the People to the Leader-Commander" with the image of Joseph Stalin (1879-1953) was opened at the Taganskaya metro station. It is noted that the Moscow Metro received a copy of the previously destroyed sculpture on the occasion of its 90th anniversary.

Reference

This bas-relief is a greatly simplified copy of the 1940s monument, which was demolished in 1965 as part of the fight against the cult of personality.

Unlike the original, the new monument does not elaborate on details, does not adhere to the ceramics of the panels, and does not reproduce the blue background and golden color of the final ceramic relief.

- explained architecture historian Alexander Zinoviev in a commentary to Russian media.

The Moscow Department of Transportation announced plans to restore it on May 10 as part of the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

Addition

Passersby were surprised by the appearance of the sculpture. But many of them were photographed in front of a copy of the bas-relief of the tyrant of the USSR era.

Recall

The Stalin Museum in Gori has announced a tender for the restoration of the house where the Soviet dictator was born. The repair work must be completed in 11 days and will include renovation of the roof, floor and other elements of the building.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Brent
$64.50
Bitcoin
$103,325.30
S&P 500
$5,905.96
Tesla
$340.20
Газ TTF
$35.43
Золото
$3,222.74
Ethereum
$2,563.32